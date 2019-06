Via: WRAL.com

Paramedics transported a resident of a state-regulated group home to WakeMed Saturday afternoon after he was stabbed more than 20 times with a screwdriver by another resident. Gregory Henry McClain, 22, is accused of stabbing Stephan Abreu, 48, at about 2:30 p.m. at 229 Apple Drupe Way, a single-family house in the Windcrest subdivision.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: