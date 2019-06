Via: CNN.com

The word “billion” is thrown around a lot come Super Bowl time, but much like the big game, the potential audience and ad revenues don’t always live up to expectations.

It’s indisputable that the National Football League’s last hurrah each season dwarfs all other single sporting events in terms of ad sales, but it’s far from the most-watched game in the world.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: