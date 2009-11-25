Perdue Puts Rush On Unemployment Benefits For ConAgra

Via: Wral.Com



Governor Bev Perdue signed an executive order yesterday to hasten unemployment benefits for the hundreds of people laid off by ConAgra Foods. According to WRAL, The company cut jobs in earlier this month, citing the lost production at its Garner plant that resulted from a fatal explosion there in June. The June 9 explosion at the facility caused part of the building’s roof to collapse, killing three workers and sending dozens of others to the hospital. A fourth person, contractor Curtis Ray Poppe died last Thursday of injuries suffered in the blast. Perdue’s move means those laid off will not have the standard one-week wait before they can begin collecting unemployment benefits.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: