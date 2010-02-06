NC Judge Wants Young To Turn Over Tapes

Via: WRAL.com

A Superior Court judge on Friday ordered a former aide to two-time Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards to turn over a videotape that purportedly shows the candidate having extramarital sex.

Judge Abraham Penn Jones said the tape, as well as several photos, need to be surrendered by 2 p.m. Wednesday. All items will remain sealed by the court until a lawsuit over them is resolved.

“Please comply so we don’t have to go to the next step,” Jones told Andrew Young and his wife, Cheri Young.

The judge found the couple in contempt of court for not producing the video and photos Friday. Still, he declined to put them in jail, saying he believes they will work to meet his Wednesday deadline.

