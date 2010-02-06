CLOSE
Local
Home

NC Judge Wants Young To Turn Over Tapes

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: WRAL.com

A Superior Court judge on Friday ordered a former aide to two-time Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards to turn over a videotape that purportedly shows the candidate having extramarital sex.

Judge Abraham Penn Jones said the tape, as well as several photos, need to be surrendered by 2 p.m. Wednesday. All items will remain sealed by the court until a lawsuit over them is resolved.
“Please comply so we don’t have to go to the next step,” Jones told Andrew Young and his wife, Cheri Young.

The judge found the couple in contempt of court for not producing the video and photos Friday. Still, he declined to put them in jail, saying he believes they will work to meet his Wednesday deadline.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close