Triangle Area Ronald McDonald House Turns 30

Via: WRAL.com

The Ronald McDonald House in Durham is celebrating 30 years of providing refuge to families with critically ill children.

The Ronald McDonald House opened in 1980 and has helped more than 30,000 families over the years.

This annual Winterfest at the Washington Duke Inn in Durham celebrated the 30-year milestone and helped raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

The house now operates with 25 beds with plans to add three more. It also plans to break ground on a 70-bed facility closer to the hospital so more families can find shelter, when they need it.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

