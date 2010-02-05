CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
Home

Hill Harper Will “Reveal” Himself At Women’s Empowerment

0 reads
Leave a comment

Radio One Raleigh is excited to announce that actor/author Hill Harper will join us on the main stage for Black Men Revealed Part II during Women’s Empowerment 2010!

ABOUT HILL ABOUT

Hill Harper is the author of three New York Times bestsellers: Letters to a Young Brother, Letters to a Young Sister, and The Conversation. Letters to a Young Brother was named “Best Book for Young Adults” by the American Library Association in 2007, and to date, his collective work has been recognized with three NAACP Image Awards: Outstanding Literary Work: Debut Author (2007) and Outstanding Literary Work: Youth/Teens (2007, 2008). Hill currently stars on the hit television drama CSI:NY as Dr. Sheldon Hawkes; internationally, CSI is the most successful television franchise in history. He has also appeared in numerous prime-time television shows and feature films, including The Sopranos, ER, The Game, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Lackawanna Blues, He Got Game, The Skulls, In Too Deep, The Nephew, and The Visit. He is the founder of the Manifest Your Destiny Foundation, dedicated to empowering, encouraging, and inspiring underserved youth to succeed through mentorship, scholarship and grant programs. Hill graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. from Brown University (and was valedictorian of his department) and cum laude with a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He also holds a master’s degree with honors from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. Hill travels frequently as a motivational speaker and resonates with a wide range of audiences including youth, adults, and couples. Named one of People’s Sexiest Men Alive, he lives in Los Angeles.

For more information about Women’s Empowerment 2010 CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close