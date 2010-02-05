NBC Serves Fried Chicken & Collard Greens “In Honor Of Black History”

Via: newsone.com

In honor of Black History Month, the NBC cafeteria served fried chicken, collared greens, and jalapeno cornbread today for lunch. This picture was snapped by Questlove, the drummer for the Roots–Jimmy Fallon’s house band. He was also the musician that pointed out via Twitter that Conan spent half a million dollars on a walk-out song for Tom Hanks during his last episode.

Someone tweeting under the name @nbcu (which, as of now, only has 8 followers) is claiming to and be NBC’s VP of Communications, Kevin Goldman. The first and only tweet says: “The sign in the NBCU cafeteria has been removed. We apologize for anyone who was offended by it.”‘

UPDATE: Questlove just tweeted: “i think i need a twitter break. i done started something. and now i must put out fire.” Apparently, NBC is not thrilled with this attention.

