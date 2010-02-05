Colleges Check Social Networking Sites of Applicants

Via: wral.com

North Carolina State University senior Jennifer Thomas doesn’t just post anything on her Facebook page.

“Anyone can go on your page and look at it,” she said. “I don’t think people realize those things are gonna stay around.”

Thomas Griffin, director of undergraduate admissions at NCSU, said in rare cases, when admission officials have serious questions about a applicant, they look them up on social networking Web sites Facebook or MySpace.

“Social media is just one more way to verify information about students,” Griffin said. “They may reinforce our concerns.”

