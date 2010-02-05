CLOSE
Local
Home

Colleges Check Social Networking Sites of Applicants

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: wral.com

North Carolina State University senior Jennifer Thomas doesn’t just post anything on her Facebook page.

“Anyone can go on your page and look at it,” she said. “I don’t think people realize those things are gonna stay around.”

Thomas Griffin, director of undergraduate admissions at NCSU, said in rare cases, when admission officials have serious questions about a applicant, they look them up on social networking Web sites Facebook or MySpace.

“Social media is just one more way to verify information about students,” Griffin said. “They may reinforce our concerns.”

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 11 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close