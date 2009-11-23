Massive Crib Recall Set, Sources Say

CBS News has learned that the Consumer Product Safety Commission is about to announce one of the largest crib recalls in United States history, involving cribs with dropdown sides, fearing they may be unsafe, even deadly.

And now, reports “Early Show” Consumer Correspondent Susan Koeppen, there is a major push to ban those types of cribs.

Tyler Jonathan was only 10 months old when he died in the very place his mother, Michele Witte, thought he’d be safe — his crib, Koeppen says.

“That’s every parent’s safe-haven for their child, and to see the horrific site of him strangled … was just horrifying to me,” Witte told Koeppen.

Tyler had been sleeping in a crib with a dropdown side, Witte says. Somehow, he was able to get his head stuck in a gap between the side rail and headboard. “I just fell to my knees and I started screaming,” Witte recalls.

