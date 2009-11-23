CLOSE
Local
Home

Massive Crib Recall Set, Sources Say

0 reads
Leave a comment

CBS News has learned that the Consumer Product Safety Commission is about to announce one of the largest crib recalls in United States history, involving cribs with dropdown sides, fearing they may be unsafe, even deadly.

And now, reports “Early Show” Consumer Correspondent Susan Koeppen, there is a major push to ban those types of cribs.

Tyler Jonathan was only 10 months old when he died in the very place his mother, Michele Witte, thought he’d be safe — his crib, Koeppen says.

“That’s every parent’s safe-haven for their child, and to see the horrific site of him strangled … was just horrifying to me,” Witte told Koeppen.

Tyler had been sleeping in a crib with a dropdown side, Witte says. Somehow, he was able to get his head stuck in a gap between the side rail and headboard. “I just fell to my knees and I started screaming,” Witte recalls.

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 6 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 6 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close