Glaxo announcement may include Triangle layoffs

Via: WTVD.com

Glaxo Smith Kline could be handing out pink slips Thursday at one of the largest employers in the Research Triangle Park.

The drug maker is expected to release its quarterly earnings, and there are reports that jobs will be cut. GSK is based in London. A newspaper there says the company may eliminate 4,000 jobs worldwide.

Glaxo’s U.S. headquarters is located in the RTP and employs about 5,000 people at its two Triangle facilities.

Last year drug maker Pfizer cut 150 local jobs, and Sony Ericcsson closed its facility, laying off more than 400 employees.

The cuts at Glaxo are expected to save the company more than $2 billion a year.

