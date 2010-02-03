CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

8 Year Old Boy Sends His Allowance To Haiti

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA: 9news.com

Third-grader Amirikis Smith thought being mentioned in Obama’s speech was ‘amazing.’

“It lives on,” the president said, “in the 8-year-old boy in Louisiana, who just sent me his allowance and asked if I would give it the people of Haiti.”  The president did not identify the young man by name, but on Thursday the White House said it was Amirikis Smith, a third-grader at Red River Elementary School in Coushatta, where he lives with his grandparents, Vera and the Rev. Louis Smith Jr., who ministers at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in nearby Shreveport.

Amirikis Smith , Giving , Haiti Disaster

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close