CLOSE
Black History Month
Home

Oscar DePriest – First Black Congressman Elected November 6, 1928

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA:  EncyclopediaOfChicago.Org

Oscar DePriest was born in Florence, Alabama, to ex-slaves. He arrived in Chicago in 1889. DePriest worked as a painter and decorator, reportedly on occasion passing for white to get a job. He developed his own contracting business and began participating in community affairs. He began his political career as a precinct secretary, but by 1904 was elected to the Cook County Board of Commissioners.

In 1928 he became the first African American congressman elected to the House of Representatives from a northern state and a national symbol for racial pride. He fought for civil rights but took conservative positions on economic issues and lost his seat to a New Deal Democrat in 1934. He served one more term in the city council at the end of the following decade. De Priest devoted the rest of his years to his real-estate business.

Chicago , First Black Congressman , Oscar DePriest

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close