Police Arrest Woman for Stealing Her Children’s Identities

A southwestern Pennsylvania woman has been jailed on charges she used her father’s identity, and those of her two young children, to try to open up dozens of credit card accounts.

Police say 32-year-old Tina Price, of Uniontown, used the names of her children, ages 7 and 2, to apply for 25 credit cards.

She has been charged with 64 counts of identity theft. She was charged Saturday when state constables arrested her on two bench warrants for writing bad checks.

Police say Price also used her father’s personal information to submit 39 credit applications in his name. Police began investigating when he got billed for a computer he never bought.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Price, who was in the Fayette County Jail on Monday.

