Indianapolis to delay school Monday after Super Bowl

VIA: CNN.COM

Win or lose, the Colts’ appearance in the Super Bowl this coming Sunday will mean a delayed start for Indianapolis Public Schools the following Monday. IPS will follow a two-hour delay.

The last time the Colts were in the Super Bowl in 2007, IPS experienced problems when roughly 50 percent of its bus drivers called in sick the next day. This time, the state’s largest school district is playing it safe by delaying the start of school Monday, Feb. 8 – a day after the Indianapolis Colts play in Super Bowl XLIV.

Administrators say they have no other choice.

