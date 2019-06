Via: WRAL.COM

A police chase ended Wednesday morning with the driver of a stolen pickup truck crashing on Interstate 40 East, which shut down several lanes near Jones Sausage Road.

The crash happened after a man stole a white “Service Experts” truck in Raleigh, and Knightdale police gave chase, according to authorities.

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: