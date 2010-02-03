CLOSE
The results are in: Year-round or traditional?

Via: WTVD.COM

The Wake County School Board has released the results of its two week survey asking parents about year-round and traditional calendars.

According to the results, parents are overwhelming saying keep things how they are currently. Overall, nearly 40,000 surveys were completed. Year-round parents had the largest response, but traditional parents also turned out in big numbers.

About 94.5 percent of parents who responded say they are very satisfied or satisfied with the current calendar at their individual schools.
And 80 percent say they want to remain on that calendar whether it is year-round or traditional.

