Oprah To End Daily Show In 20011

Oprah Winfrey will reportedly end her talk show in September, 2011 after its 25th season on the air, and will spend the ensuing years focusing on her new cable network OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network).

Chicago-based Harpo Productions Inc. said Thursday night that the talk show host will make an official announcement and give more details live on today’s live broadcast of “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

“Oprah will be ending her talk show. She’ll be speaking about it in her live show,” a spokesman from Harpo, Inc., told CNN.

Winfrey started her broadcasting career in Nashville, Tenn., and Baltimore, Md., before relocating to Chicago in 1984 to host WLS-TV’s morning talk show “A.M. Chicago.”

“The Oprah Winfrey Show”, broadcast from Chicago on ABC stations across the United States, is the top-rated U.S. daytime talk show averaging 7.1 million viewers this year.

OWN, a partnership with Discovery Networks, is likely to get underway in mid-2010.

“I came from nothing,” Winfrey wrote in the 1998 book “Journey to Beloved.” “No power. No money. Not even my thoughts were my own. I had no free will. No voice. Now, I have the freedom, power, and will to speak to millions every day — having come from nowhere.”

Forbes magazine has pegged Winfrey’s net worth at close to $3 billion.

via: Eurweb.com

