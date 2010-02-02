Photo: Gabourey Sidibe Covers March Issue of Ebony

Actress Gabourey Sidibe graces the cover of the new March 2010 Ebony Magazine.

Inside, the star of “Precious” talks about her new movie role opposite Zoe Kravitz and why no matter what anyone says she still celebrates being “different.” Below are some excerpts from the Ebony cover story:

Gabourey on living up to Hollywood standards of beauty:

“I don’t try to live up to the standards of Hollywood or any of that – I know that I’m different and I celebrate it. In a weird way, I kind of really, really love being the alien in the room. I dig it.”

Gabourey on how she came to be an actress:

I thought I’d be a receptionist my whole life, and I wanted to be a psychologist. This just kind of fell in my lap. It’s very strange. It wasn’t what I planned to be in life, but certainly it’s happened in such a big way and I do plan to act more.”

Gabourey on what type of role she wants to play next:

“I would like to be funny in a film, or I’d like to be a romantic lead. They’re all dream roles. There’s nothing specifically that I want, I just want everything.”

via:eurweb.com

