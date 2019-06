Via: WRAL.com

At least four people are dead in connection with the winter storm that left much of North Carolina coated with frozen precipitation. Governor Beverly Perdue told a media briefing on yesterday that one of those victims, a pedestrian, was killed in Wayne County on Saturday night when he was struck by a snow plow. Police in Goldsboro said the accident occurred on U.S. 70.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: