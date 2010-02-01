CLOSE
National
Home

Toyota Has Fix For Petal Issue

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: WRAL.com

Toyota Motor Corporation says it will give details today on how it plans to fix gas pedals in more than 2 million vehicles being recalled, as the Japanese automaker struggles to reassure anxious owners. Toyota has recalled 4.2 million cars and trucks in North America, Europe and China to fix accelerator pedals that can get stuck or are slow to return when released, increasing the risk of a crash. The recalls do not involve Toyota models made and sold in Japan.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 12 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close