Haitian Transports To US Continue Today

Via: WRAL.com

Flights transporting critically injured Haitians into the United States will resume today. Flights were temporarily suspended because of logistical issues including space to care for the injured. The evacuated patients are those whose medical needs could not be met by doctors working in Haiti. Nearly 23,000 people have been seen by U.S. personnel since the January 12th earthquake. The flights stopped Wednesday when some states refused to allow entry to Haitians needing care. Officials did not say which states objected.

