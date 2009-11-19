CLOSE
Wal-Mart Confirms Some Black Friday Deals

The official kickoff for the holiday shopping season is more than a week away. But the nation’s retailers, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc., are already starting to let shoppers know about their fat discounts in hopes of attracting big crowds.

Wal-Mart Stores confirmed on Tuesday some of the deals it will be pushing to draw crowds for the day after Thanksgiving. It also announced weekly savings starting this Saturday on popular toys and video games that it’s pitching as comparable to the Black Friday sales blitz.

Walmart’s Black Friday specials include 50-inch Sanyo plasma HDTVs for $598, Magnavox Blu-Ray disc players for $78, TomTom GPS systems for $59, $7 reversible fleece jackets and $3 children’s sleepwear, according to Melissa O’Brien,a Wal-Mart spokeswoman.

