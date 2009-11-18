LA Wants More Pay For MJ Service At Staple Center

Via: EURWeb.Com

The Los Angeles city attorney wants back the $3 million it shelled out for Michael Jackson’s memorial at the Staples Center, a spokesman said Monday, despite an audit concluding the event generated even more revenue for the city.

The July 7 service pumped about $4 million into the local economy from hotels, restaurants and other businesses, according to the report released Friday from the city’s chief legislative analyst and city administrative officer. The City Council’s Public Safety Committee is expected to review the report next week.

City Attorney Carmen Trutanich is still committed to seeking reimbursement from Staples owner Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG).

