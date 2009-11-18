CLOSE
Janet Denies Reconnect With Dupri

Via: EURWeb.Com

In a recent radio interview with Atlanta’s The Bert Show, Janet Jackson refered to Jermaine Dupri as her “ex,” despite recent reports that the two were back together (and had never been apart) after previous rumors suggested they had broken up. While chatting with the radio show, Jackson, 43, included Dupri, 37, on her very short list of ex-boyfriends with whom she still keeps in touch. Dupri, however, seems to be an exception. “Jermaine is one of my best friends,” she said. “I love him to death. We’re still connected. We’re still good friends. We still talk.”

