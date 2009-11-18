Jennifer Hudson To Play Mandela’s Wife In Film

Jennifer Hudson is heading back to the big screen and she’s reportedly taking on the powerful role of Winnie Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s former wife.

According to Variety, production on the movie will begin on May 30 in the South African locations of Johannesburg, Cape Town, Transkei and Robben Island – where Mandela was imprisoned for 18 of his 27 long years behind bars.

“I was compelled and moved when I read the script,” Jennifer told the mag. “Winnie Mandela is a complex and extraordinary woman and I’m honored to be the actress asked to portray her. This is a powerful part of history that should be told.”

“Winnie” will be directed by South African filmmaker Darrell J. Roodt, whose past credits include “Yesterday,” “Cry, The Beloved Country,” and “Sarafina!”

Jennifer is also reportedly expected to sing the movie’s theme song.

CONGRATS!

