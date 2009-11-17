Father Of Jackson Molestation Accuser Kills Self In NJ

Pictured above: Jordan Chandler (Son of Evan Chandler)

Via: NYPost.Com

The father of the boy who once accused Michael Jackson of molestation has committed suicide, authorities said today. Beverly Hills dentist Evan Chandler, 65, was found dead in Jersey City, NJ, in a luxury waterfront apartment. A Jersey City official said Chandler was found in bed with a single gunshot wound to his head. He was still holding the gun when the body was found. A source confirmed the death, which occurred on Nov. 5. Police said it does not appear that he left behind a suicide note.

