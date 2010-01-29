Taraji P. Henson Will Appear At Women’s Empowerment 2010

Radio One Raleigh is proud to announce that Taraji P. Henson will join us on the Women’s Empowerment 2010 Main Stage. More details coming soon!

For event and ticket information log on to http://www.womensempowermentexpo.com .

ABOUT TARAJI

Taraji Henson earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress opposite Brad Pitt in David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. She starred in Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself and received the 2009 Diversity Award for Best Actress for her performance. Taraji costars in Date Night with Tina Fey and Steve Carrell set to be released on April 9th. She recently completed filming Columbia Pictures’ The Karate Kid opposite Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan, which will be released on June 11th. Taraji plays Rainn Wilson’s love interest in the upcoming indie comedy Peep World.

In the indie drama Once Fallen, Taraji costars with Ed Harris and Brian Presley. She starred in Sony’s Not Easily Broken opposite Morris Chestnut, opposite Forest Whitaker in Hurricane Season, and with Kathy Bates in Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys.

Henson received rave reviews for her role in Focus Features’ Talk to Me opposite Don Cheadle. She costarred in the ensemble action drama Smokin’ Aces with Ben Affleck and Alicia Keys. Henson was named Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Feature Film by the Black Movie Awards and received the BET Best Actress nod for her performance as Shug in the gutsy drama Hustle & Flow also starring Terrence Howard.

Henson made her singing debut in Hustle & Flow and performed the Academy Award-winning song, “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” on the Oscar telecast. She reunited for the third time with John Singleton to film Four Brothers with Mark Wahlberg and Andre 3000 for Paramount Pictures. Henson costarred with Simon Baker and Sanaa Lathan in Focus Features’ Something New. Henson is well remembered for her role as Yvette opposite Tyrese in Baby Boy.

On television, she was a series regular on David E. Kelly’s Boston Legal and recurred on ABC’s Eli Stone. Taraji was featured in Jamie Foxx’s video, “Just Like Me,” and also appeared in Estelle’s video, “Pretty Please.”

Born and raised in Washington, D.C., the Howard University graduate resides in Los Angeles with her son. Henson has a strong dedication to helping disabled and less fortunate children and reveals, “I always stress to kids to have faith in themselves—the greatest recipe for success is self confidence.”

