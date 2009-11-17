Kellogg’s Blames Waffle Shortage on Flooding

Unless they’ve been stockpiling, frozen waffle fans may have to leggo their Eggos for a few months amid a nationwide shortage of the popular breakfast food.

Shoppers searching for Eggos have found empty freezer shelves and apologetic signs. At the top of the Kellogg’s Web site is the message: “Some of your favorite Eggo products are out of stock nationally. We are working hard to fix this short-term issue.”

But just how short-term remains unclear. Kellogg’s also posted a statement on the site forecasting the shortage could last eight months.

