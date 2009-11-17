Johnston Co. To Distribute H1N1 Vaccine To Children

Johnston County Public Health Department has announced that it will be holding a H1N1 vaccination today for children.

The Health Department has received an additional supply of seasonal and H1N1 vaccines. A clinic will be held on Nov. 17 from 2-7 p.m. for children under the age of 18.

The clinic will be held at the Public Health Department, located at 517 N. Bright Leaf Boulevard in Smithfield.

Those seeking a vaccine must bring along their insurance card.

For more information call (919) 989-5600.

