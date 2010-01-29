RUMOR: Usher & Chili Are Back Together

Word on the street is that one of our former favorite couples have reunited. MediaTakeOut.com just got EXCLUSIVE CONFIRMATION that Usher and former TLC star Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas are a couple again.

Heres what I found out:

According to two INDEPENDENT entertainment insiders, Usher and Chilli have begun seeing each other romantically. One insider explains, “Usher and [former Def Jam executive] Grace [Miguel’s] relationship has been petering out for a minute. Chilli was there waiting in the wings. And when she figured the time was right, she swooped down on Usher like a HAWK.”

But don’t expect any wedding bells to quickly. The insider told MediaTakeOut.com that the reunited couple is “taking it slowly” this time around.

via:hellobeautiful

