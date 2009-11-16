CLOSE
3 Ways To Build Up Your Credit From Scratch

If you don’t have credit already, start now! Not having credit is almost the same as having bad credit. You don’t want either!

Your credit report will affect almost every important financial move you’ll make, including buying a home or a car. It may even affect your chances of getting a job, as employers can check your credit report during the hiring process.The good news is you have a clean credit slate and the chance to start off on a positive note, establish good credit and keep it there.

Here are 3 tips to help you build credit from square one courtesy of shine.com:

1. Open a credit card account.

If you’re able to qualify for a new credit card, make sure to keep your total balance low enough so you’re able to pay it off each month.

Your “payment history,” or how reliably you pay your bills on time every month, makes up about 35 percent of your credit score. Since you’re building credit from scratch, you have the opportunity to create a flawless payment history. That’s why it’s smart to keep balances low, at least at first. Starting slow and creating good credit habits early on will help you establish a solid credit score in the short-term and also maintain a good credit rating in the long-term.

