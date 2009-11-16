CLOSE
Local
Home

Father, aunt plead for return of missing girl

0 reads
Leave a comment

The father and aunt of a missing 5-year-old Fayetteville girl made a heartfelt plea for her return Monday, while authorities resumed searching for her in a densely vegetated near the Lee-Harnett county line.

Shaniya Nicole Davis was first reported missing from her 1116-A Sleepy Hollow Drive home by her mother early last Tuesday. On Friday, Mario Andrette McNeill, 29, was charged with kidnapping, and late Saturday, her mother, Antoinette Nicole Davis, 25, was arrested on accusations that she prostituted her daughter.

“I just ask that at this time, please just let her go,” Shaniya’s aunt, Carey Locklear Davis, pleaded on CBS’ “Early Show” Monday. “She doesn’t deserve this. Have a kind heart.”

“Drop her off at WalMart, anywhere, I don’t care – just so somebody can find her and bring her back to the people that love her,” her father, Bradley Locklear, said.

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 7 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 7 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 7 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 7 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close