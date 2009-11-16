Father, aunt plead for return of missing girl

The father and aunt of a missing 5-year-old Fayetteville girl made a heartfelt plea for her return Monday, while authorities resumed searching for her in a densely vegetated near the Lee-Harnett county line.

Shaniya Nicole Davis was first reported missing from her 1116-A Sleepy Hollow Drive home by her mother early last Tuesday. On Friday, Mario Andrette McNeill, 29, was charged with kidnapping, and late Saturday, her mother, Antoinette Nicole Davis, 25, was arrested on accusations that she prostituted her daughter.

“I just ask that at this time, please just let her go,” Shaniya’s aunt, Carey Locklear Davis, pleaded on CBS’ “Early Show” Monday. “She doesn’t deserve this. Have a kind heart.”

“Drop her off at WalMart, anywhere, I don’t care – just so somebody can find her and bring her back to the people that love her,” her father, Bradley Locklear, said.

