CLOSE
National
Home

Carry-ons could clog holiday travel

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via: www.cnn.com

Air travel competition is heating up, and we’re not talking about corporate profits and losses here. As airlines reduce flights and use smaller planes, passengers sometimes are jostling for storage space for their carry-on items. 

Holiday travelers particularly risk raising the ire of grizzled business fliers, who depend on strict adherence to a set of written and unwritten rules to get them on and off of planes efficiently.

“Business travelers do this every day,” said Joe Brancatelli, whose Web site, joesentme.com, is a destination for frequent fliers. “They know the rules of the sizes they’re allowed to carry. They know the size of the space available to them on the plane they’re flying, and they’re prepared to hit the rules. What bugs them is when someone else doesn’t know the rules.”

Online discussion boards are full of stories about travelers who don’t know the right way to put a bag in the overhead bin or who just bring too much with them.

“The lady next to me had so much stuff it was insane. I boarded the flight after she did, and she occupied the storage space of the seat in front of not only her window seat, but my seat too!” Michael Wand, a frequent flier from Honolulu, Hawaii, wrote on flyertalk.com.

For more click here.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 7 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 7 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 7 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 7 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close