Mother Charged for Child Taking Gun to School

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested the mother of a 7-year old boy who brought a gun on to a school campus.

Rachella Shanee Saunders, 27, of 722 Alexwood Drive, Hope Mills, is charged with storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor. That’s a misdemeanor offense.

Saunders’ son was detained Tuesday afternoon when he allegedly hid a loaded handgun in his book bag and brought it to Elizabeth Cashwell Elementary School on Legion Road where he is a student.

Saunders was released from the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.

