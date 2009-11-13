CLOSE
Chimp Attack Victim Unveils Disfigured Face

The woman whose face was disfigured after she was attacked by her friend’s pet chimpanzee told Oprah Winfrey that she tries not to remember the incident.

“I don’t want to remember because I couldn’t imagine what it was like. … I don’t want to wake up with nightmares,” Charla Nash said of the Feb. 16 attack by Travis, the 200-pound chimp owned by her friend and employer, Sandra Herold.

Herold had called Nash to her Stamford, Conn., home that morning to help get Travis back in his cage.

Nash, who turned 56 Tuesday, also told Winfrey on the show that aired Wednesday that she hoped her story would serve as a warning to others.

