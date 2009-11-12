CLOSE
National
ALLEGED FT. HOOD SHOOTER CHARGED WITH 13 COUNTS OF MURDER

From MSNBC:

Military prosecutors charged Fort Hood shooting suspect Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan with 13 counts of premeditated murder Thursday.

Hasan, 39, is accused of opening fire at Fort Hood’s crowded Soldiers Readiness Processing Center, where troops get medical checkups before deploying abroad. The rampage is described as one of the worst mass shootings on an American military base.

A civilian police officer is credited with stopping the gunman who killed 13 people and wounded 29 others.

Additional charges may be filed; however, the murder counts are the most serious of offenses, officials told NBC News.

It was not yet decided whether to charge Hasan with a 14th count of murder related to the death of the unborn child of a pregnant shooting victim.

Military officials can consider the death penalty, NBC News reported.

