Target’s Black Friday bet: $3 appliances

Target is hoping to lure this year’s Black Friday shoppers with $3 toasters and coffeemakers, deep deals on high-definition televisions, and discounts of 50% on clothes and toys, according to a Web site that says it has received a leaked copy of the retailer’s circular.

Brad Olson, founder of Gottadeal.com, a Web site that markets itself as one of many “official” Black Friday deal sites, said Wednesday that he received a copy of the discount retailer’s ad.

For competitive reasons, most merchants typically keep a tight lid on their promotions for Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, until a week before.

Olson, who’s been tracking annual Black Friday deals from Wal-Mart (WMT, Fortune 500), Target (TGT, Fortune 500), Sears (S, Fortune 500) and other chain stores for the past six years, said Target’s deals look “pretty aggressive” this year.

That’s not particularly surprising given that the past 10 months have been a sales nightmare for most merchants.

Given that trend, sellers need to start the holiday shopping season — their most important sales period of a year — with a bang.

The November-December gift-buying period can account for 50% or more of sellers’ annual profits and sales.

Olson said Target’s Black Friday “doorbuster” deals, or the extra juicy sales given for a limited time to early shoppers, look very attractive.

These include a Westinghouse 32-inch LCD HDTV for $246. “The $246 HDTV is the lowest price that we’ve ever seen for that model,” said Olsen.

Also in the ad: $3 Chefmate appliances such as toasters, coffeemakers and sandwich makers; a 40-inch Apex 1080p LCD HDTV for $449 with a $10 gift card; a TomTom GPS for $97; a Garmin GPS for $179; an RCA dual-screen portable DVD player for $88; a $39 Polaroid V 130 Camcorder; 50% off on select toys; and children’s clothing for between $5 to $7.

The ad said the merchant is also offering a free gift card worth $10 if you spend $100 or more at its stores from 5 a.m. to noon on Black Friday.

According to Target’s circular, some of the sales are valid only on Black Friday while others are good through Saturday.

Target spokeswoman Sarah Boehle said the company “is unable to confirm the accuracy of any [Black Friday] two-day ads or pricing information that is posted online.”

“Each year we chronicle lots of excitement about our ads when we hear that they were prematurely leaked,’ said Boehle. “We really appreciate all the interest. We encourage consumers to look for our official [Black Friday] ad.”

Target is expected to release its weekly circular the week of Nov. 22

