Cash-for-grades flunks out

A Goldsboro parent who helped come up with the idea to sell grades to raise money for a middle school defended the plan Wednesday, even as the school district shut it down.

Deborah Breedlove, a member of the Rosewood Middle School parent advisory council, said the group was looking for an innovative way to raise money for badly needed equipment. The school’s parents were notified Friday that a $20 donation would get students two 10-point credits on two tests of their choice.

The idea sparked widespread condemnation after The News & Observer published an article about the plan. District administrators canceled it Wednesday.

But Breedlove said the idea had been misunderstood.

“Our intentions were not to sell grades,” she said. “Our intention is to help our school raise money, which every school has to do.”

In a prepared statement, the Wayne County school system said administrators told school principal Susie Shepherd on Tuesday to end the fundraiser and give back the money raised. The district is investigating and may take more action, the statement said.

“Wayne County Public Schools and the Wayne County Board of Education do not condone any fundraiser or practice that allows extra credit to be purchased,” the statement said.

Wayne County Schools Superintendent Steven Taylor could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Shirley F. Sims, a member of the Wayne County school board, said she was shocked when she heard of the plan.

“I think we’re walking in treacherous waters when we ask students to bring money to pay for an activity that’s related to the learning process,” she said.

Public schools throughout North Carolina are struggling with smaller, recession-era budgets.

Breedlove said teachers dig into their own pockets each year to buy classroom supplies for under-funded schools. She said no one voiced any objections until Tuesday.

Breedlove said that she didn’t understand the criticism. “We were just trying to be creative,” she said.

