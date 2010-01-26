CLOSE
Video: Venus Williams’ Flesh-Colored Undershorts Causes Stir

No, that isn’t bare skin popping out from underneath Venus Williams’ tennis skirt during matches at the Australian Open. But from a distance, and on a bad TV, it sure does look like it.

The 29-year-old is actually wearing flesh-colored undershorts as part of an outfit that she designed herself. The bright yellow dress also comes with a flesh-colored panel in the front, making it appear to have a plunging neckline.

Shortly after the outfit made its debut, dozens of fans took to Venus’ Twitter page to ask if she had lost her mind.

She explained: “My dress for the Australian Open has been one of my best designs ever! It’s all about the slits and V-neck. I am wearing undershorts the same color as my skin, so it gives the slits in my dress the full effect!”

This is completely my design,” she added. “I just sketched it out. The whole idea is just about the illusion that I’m wearing a deep V-neck. Then the idea was to wear shorts that were like the same color as my skin. It works very well, apparently.

‘This is completely my design. Anything I wear on the court probably you could wear 20 years from now.”

The extra attention hasn’t distracted Venus from taking care of business. She last beat Australian Casey Dellacqua in the fourth round and was due to take on 16th-seeded Na Li in the quarterfinals, which could lead to a semifinal showdown with sister Serena.

Below, her flesh-colored shorts in action during a match against Safarova.

via:eurweb.com

