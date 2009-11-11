Raleigh Group Feeds The Homeless

C & A Solutions will feed breakfast to the homeless on November 14, 2009 starting at 8am on Person street across from the Salvation Army. Monetary donations are encouraged as well as donating winter necessities. We will also be giving away hats, scarfs, and coats. Therefore; if you have any to donate, please bring them out as well.

For more information contact Christopher F. Benjamin at 919 676-5260

or casolutions2004@yahoo.com

