Man sentenced for encouraging kids to beat mother

A Kansas man who encouraged his children to try to kill their mother by beating her with a baseball bat has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

 Arthur Davis III of Lawrence was sentenced Monday for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and contributing to a child’s misconduct.

Prosecutors say Davis encouraged his 12-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son to kill his ex-wife last June. After the children began beating her, Davis went to her house and joined the attack.

The woman escaped and was treated for cuts to her head.

The daughter was granted immunity for testifying against her father. The son entered a plea to a reduced charge of aggravated battery and was sentenced Friday to three years in state custody. He will serve the sentence at a state youth center.

