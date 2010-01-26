Four Haitian Burn Patients Flying to NC for Treatment

Four burn patients from Haiti are flying to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Tuesday morning so they can receive treatment in North Carolina, according to state emergency management officials.

Several ambulances were stationed near the airport’s General Aviation area awaiting the one woman and three men.

One man is going to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, and the others are being taken to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Hospitals.

The plane stopped in Florida before heading to RDU, officials said.

