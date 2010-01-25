POLL: Obama’s 1st Year Most Polarized Of Any President

Via HuffingtonPost.com

Republicans have turned overwhelmingly against President Obama, while Democrats are still largely supportive — leading to the most polarized approval ratings ever recorded during a president’s first year in office, a new report by Gallup finds.

Over the course of this past year, Obama has averaged a job approval rating of 88 percent among Democrats and just 23 percent among Republicans, according to the study released on Monday morning. That year-one 65-point margin is the largest that the public opinion research firm has ever recorded.

Read more.