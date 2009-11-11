Free Coffee For Veterans, Military Personnel

Three Triangle area Dunkin’ Donuts will celebrate Veteran’s Day by giving free coffee to military veterans and active personnel.

Military veterans and active personnel that show proper military identification, will receive a free medium hot coffee on Wednesday, November 11 from open to close.

The following Dunkin’ Donuts locations are participating in the offer:

• 2740 NC Highway 55 in Cary

• 3570 Davis Dr. in Morrisville

• 2727 Capital Blvd. in Raleigh

