Shaq’s Wife Files for Legal Separation

Shaquille O’Neal’s wife Shaunie has abruptly flown to Los Angeles and filed a petition for legal separation in Los Angeles County Superior Court … and Shaq’s people think it’s all about money.

TMZ has learned Shaunie filed legal papers yesterday in L.A., even though the couple lives in Florida.

We’re told Shaunie pulled her kids out of school in Florida several days ago and they are with her now in L.A.

Why, you ask, would Shaunie cross the county to file in L.A.? Well, a spouse generally does a lot better in the spousal support department here in California.

Shaunie is asking for both spousal and child support — though she did not specify an amount for either.

Stay tuned …

via:TMZ Staff

