Five Year Old Fayetteville Girl Missing

Cumberland County authorities are searching for Shaniya Nicole Davis, 5, who went missing from her home, 1116-A Sleepy Hollow Drive in Fayetteville, Tuesday morning.
“An Amber Alert has been initiated,” according to a news release from Lt. David Sportsman.
Police responded to the home around 6:50 a.m., and Shaniya’s mother told officers that she last saw her daughter at 5:30 a.m.
Shaniya is described as 3-feet tall and 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with pink underwear. She is thin and has a scar on her foot.
Police K-9s, fire officials and deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriffs Office are searching the area.
Anyone with information is urged to call Fayetteville police at 910-433-1856 or call or call 911 or *HP.