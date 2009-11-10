Five Year Old Fayetteville Girl Missing

CLOSE
Cumberland County authorities are searching for Shaniya Nicole Davis, 5, who went missing from her home, 1116-A Sleepy Hollow Drive in Fayetteville, Tuesday morning.

“An Amber Alert has been initiated,” according to a news release from Lt. David Sportsman.

Police responded to the home around 6:50 a.m., and Shaniya’s mother told officers that she last saw her daughter at 5:30 a.m.

Shaniya is described as 3-feet tall and 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with pink underwear. She is thin and has a scar on her foot.

Police K-9s, fire officials and deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriffs Office are searching the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fayetteville police at 910-433-1856 or call or call 911 or *HP.

