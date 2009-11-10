CLOSE
Comedian Katt Williams Posts Bond-Burglary A' Misunderstanding'

From AJC/HotSpotATL

Comedian Katt Williams kept it light at his bond hearing Monday, telling the judge he could have his $200,000 Bentley if it would get him out of jail quicker. Coweta County Magistrate Judge Joseph Wyatt settled for a $41,150 bail for the actor and TV personality, charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespassing. Williams was arrested Sunday night after the an employee at the Coweta estate where the comedian is staying called 911 to report a break-in at a guesthouse located on the property. The caller said the 36-year-old part-time Atlantan stole jewelery and other personal items, though Coweta County Sheriff Mike Yeager said authorities have not located the missing merchandise. “This was a misunderstanding between me and two stupid detectives,” said Williams as he emerged from the Coweta jail Monday night. He was mobbed by about 50 excited fans before departing in a van filled with friends and associates. In court Judge Wyatt agreed this

was no “typical” burglary. Williams said he was staying at producer Barry Hankerson’s Coweta estate, located in the 3400 block of Smokey Road, while in town filming a movie about President Barack Obama. “I was in the middle of a birthday party” when arrested, Williams told the judge. “I’m one of the most honorable people in my profession,” said the father of eight children, seven of whom were adopted.

