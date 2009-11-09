CLOSE
Wake County H1N1 Vaccination Clinic

Starting at 11:30 a.m. today, Monday, November 9, 2009, Wake County will only administer the injectable form of the H1N1 Vaccine to individuals that cannot receive the nasal spray vaccine within the priority groups.

The County is currently operating five H1N1 vaccination clinics to people in priority groups on Monday, November 9, 2009. All clinics will close when vaccine is no longer available.

“Hundreds of people have visited the H1N1 flu vaccination clinics today,” said Wake County Community Health Director Sue Lynn Ledford. “Due to the supplies that we have available today, we are no longer able to provide injectable vaccine to those people who are eligible to receive the nasal spray.”

The FluMist nasal spray is available to:

· Healthy children ages 2 to 24

· Household contacts and caregivers, ages 25 to 49, for children younger than 2 years of age

· Healthcare and emergency medical services personnel that will be in contact with high-risk groups

The injectable vaccine is available to:

· Pregnant Women

· Children ages 6 month to 2 years

· Anyone ages 2 to 64 with chronic medical conditions or a weakened immune system

At this time, people ages 65 and over are not eligible to receive the H1N1 vaccine.

