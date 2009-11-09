Durham H1N1 Vaccination Clinic

Durham County Health Department has received a shipment of the H1N1 vaccine. While supplies last the vaccines will be offered to high-risk persons that are a part of the H1N1 vaccine priority group.

What:

H1N1 Vaccination Clinic for high-risk persons

Who:

Durham County Health Department

When:

Wednesday, November 11, 2009

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where:

Durham National Guard Armory

801 Stadium Drive

Fast Facts:

High-risk persons eligible to receive a vaccination include pregnant women, caregiver and household contacts of infants younger than six months old, persons six months to 24 years old, persons 25 years to 64 years old with medical conditions and healthcare and emergency medical services personnel.

Persons under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent of legal guardian.

Visitors of the H1N1 Vaccination Clinic can either park on site or ride a free bus shuttle running from the Health Department, located at 414 East Main Street, to the Durham National Guard Armory during clinic hours. Buses will return patients to the Health Department.

The Health Department plans to begin holding regularly scheduled clinics on Wednesdays based upon vaccine availability.

For more information about the upcoming H1N1 Vaccination Clinic, call the H1N1 Vaccine Information Line at 919-560-7882. For additional information about the H1N1 vaccine, residents are advised to visit the Durham County Health Department website.

