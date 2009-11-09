CLOSE
Local
Home

Durham H1N1 Vaccination Clinic

0 reads
Leave a comment

Durham County Health Department has received a shipment of the H1N1 vaccine.  While supplies last the vaccines will be offered to high-risk persons that are a part of the H1N1 vaccine priority group.

What:

H1N1 Vaccination Clinic for high-risk persons

Who:

Durham County Health Department

When:

Wednesday, November 11, 2009

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where:

Durham National Guard Armory

801 Stadium Drive

Fast Facts:

Durham County Health Department has received a shipment of the H1N1 vaccine. While supplies last the vaccines will be offered to high-risk persons that are a part of the H1N1 vaccine priority group.

High-risk persons eligible to receive a vaccination include pregnant women, caregiver and household contacts of infants younger than six months old, persons six months to 24 years old, persons 25 years to 64 years old with medical conditions and healthcare and emergency medical services personnel.

Persons under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent of legal guardian.

Visitors of the H1N1 Vaccination Clinic can either park on site or ride a free bus shuttle running from the Health Department, located at 414 East Main Street, to the Durham National Guard Armory during clinic hours. Buses will return patients to the Health Department.

The Health Department plans to begin holding regularly scheduled clinics on Wednesdays based upon vaccine availability.

For more information about the upcoming H1N1 Vaccination Clinic, call the H1N1 Vaccine Information Line at 919-560-7882. For additional information about the H1N1 vaccine, residents are advised to visit the Durham County Health Department website.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 8 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 8 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 8 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 9 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close