DATE FOR JACKSONS REALITY SHOW

A&E has finally announced plans for its new reality series “The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty,” starring the brothers of late pop icon Michael Jackson.
The one-hour show will premiere on Dec. 13 and run for six episodes, the network said Friday. Cameras follow Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon Jackson as they deal with the death of their brother, and rehearse for an upcoming concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Jackson Five.

The brothers will also be shown recording a song for the soundtrack of Jackson’s movie “This Is It,” and attending a premiere for the film.

via:eurweb

